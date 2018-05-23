Blanchard Valley Center Changes Record Transfer Policy

5/23/18 – 6:51 A.M.

The Blanchard Valley Center has ended a practice of sending student records to local public schools without parental consent. The Courier reports the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities discovered the practice. They advised that state law requires parental consent for record transfers.

Superintendent Kelli Grisham told the newspaper the BVC started the practice as a continuum of services. The records help local school districts continue services for a student once they become school age. Parents will have to approve the transfer beforehand from now on.

Grisham said all the schools involved have sent back the records or had already destroyed them. The records included confidential information including names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, treatments, and medications.

MORE: The Courier