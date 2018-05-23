Two Arrested On Drug Charges Near Forest

5/23/18 – 7:18 A.M.

Two people are facing drug charges following a Tuesday drug raid at a home near Forest. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit says officers found cocaine, prescription medications, and marijuana in a home at 18093 Wyandot County Road 94. They also allegedly found nine guns among other items.

26-year-old Cyle Lutz and 25-year-old Alyssa Gottfried of Forest have charges pending against them. They include possession of a firearm while under disability, illegal manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of drugs, and trafficking in drugs.