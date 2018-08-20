More Details Emerge in Former Acting Police Chief’s Whistleblower Case

8/20/18 – 4:58 A.M.

More details are coming out about a whistleblower case filed by a former acting police chief in Findlay. The Courier reports it has received documents that show Sean Young’s lawyer had referred to another Findlay police officer who the department investigated for “unlawfully entering his estranged wife’s boyfriend’s home and assault.” The report says no charges came from the investigation.

The city fired Young over his involvement in his own domestic violence case. He claimed the firing came as a result of his whistleblower case. He also believes a dispute over whether Mayor Lydia Mihalik could bypass municipal building security with her concealed carry handgun led to his firing.

Young and the city reached a settlement earlier this year.

City Law Director Don Rasmussen redacted the name of the officer involved in the domestic violence incident. He also redacted the name of the officer who did the investigation. Rasmussen tells the Courier that he blacked out the names because they identify an “uncharged individual.”

The city also permanently sealed four videotapes from an internal investigation of Young. Rasmussen said the videotapes show Young undergoing a lie-detector test conducted by the Toledo Police Department.

