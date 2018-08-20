Fire-Related Deaths Spiked In Region Last Year

8/20/18 – 5:10 A.M.

The number of people who died in building fires tripled in our region last year. 12 people lost their lives in fires in Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, Allen, Seneca, Wood, and Wyandot Counties in 2017. That’s compared to four in 2016, and five in 2015.

While there isn’t one clear explanation for the spike in fire-related deaths, fire officials say the weather didn’t help anything. Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle says the extended harsh winter could have put extra stress on homes.

While the number of fire deaths increased, the number of structure fires stayed relatively flat over the same time.

Eberle and local Red Cross director Todd James say checking your smoke detectors to make sure they are working is a big key to lowering the number of fatal fires.

