One New Road Repair Work Starting In Hancock County This Week

8/20/18 – 5:18 A.M.

There’s one new road project beginning in Hancock County this week. ODOT says crews will restrict traffic on parts of State Route 613 between Van Buren and the Putnam County line for berm repair starting today.

Elsewhere, U.S. 68 in Arlington remains closed between Liberty Street and the Buck Run bridge. State Route 330 over State Route 15 in Vanlue also remains closed for bridge deck replacement. Crews are also restricting traffic on parts of State Route 568 between Bright Road in Findlay and the Wyandot County line for a repaving project.

The County Road 15 bridge over I-75 remains closed for bridge repair.