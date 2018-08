8/20/18 – 5:23 A.M.

Road work continues in several different areas of Putnam County this week. ODOT is restricting State Route 634 in Continental to one lane for the installation of curb ramps and sidewalks.

You’ll also see crews on State Route 65 in areas between Leipsic and the Henry County line. State Route 109 between Leipsic and the Henry County line is also reduced to one lane in some areas for repaving.