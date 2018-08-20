Triathlon Helps Raise Money For Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Projects

8/20/18 – 5:29 A.M.

Around 100 people took part in a triathlon in Putnam County over the weekend. WLIO-TV reports the third annual “Run with the Law” event raised money for the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to use for community projects and training programs.

The event featured a lap around the pond at Four Seasons Park in Kalida, a twelve-mile bike ride, and a 5K. Participants could also compete in one or two legs of the event.

Sheriff Brian Siefker tells WLIO that the money from the race helps out with things like “Shop with a Cop” at Christmas and “Coats for Kids.”

