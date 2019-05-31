More Than Three Pounds Of Pot Found In Findlay Man’s Car

5/31/19 – 9:55 A.M.

The State Highway Patrol arrested a Findlay man following a traffic stop on I-75 in Wood County last week. A release from the patrol says troopers pulled over 25-year-old Brandon Harris for a headlight violation around 12:15 a.m. on May 21st.

The trooper says he smelled raw marijuana in the car while talking to the people inside. Further investigation led to the discovery of more than three pounds of marijuana.

Harris faces charges of possession and trafficking marijuana.