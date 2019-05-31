Bluffton Woman Pleads Guilty To Manufacturing Drugs, Gets Four Years

05/31/19 – 10:33 A.M.

A Bluffton woman is heading to prison for making meth. The Lima News reports that 54-year-old Kimberly Dennard was sentenced to four years in prison. The indictment alleges that Dennard was making the drugs in her apartment, which is close to Bluffton High School. Dennard denies that, saying that she would go to remote rural locations to make the drug.

Dennard entered a plea deal with prosecutors where she pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of the illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs. Prosecutors dismissed a first-degree felony in exchange for the deal.