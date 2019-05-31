Juneteenth Celebration Scheduled To Celebrate The Ending Of Slavery

05/31/19 – 6:20 P.M.

There is going to be a Juneteenth celebration featuring a brown bag luncheon in June. Visit Findlay Community Relations and Development Manager Danielle Wilkin explained that Juneteenth celebrates the freeing of slaves.

The celebration will be at the University of Findlay Alumni Memorial Building on June 19. It will kick off at noon with the luncheon featuring Underground Railroad expert Cathy Nelson and will last until 8 p.m. Wilkin said that there will be plenty of activities for families to take part in throughout the day as well.

You can learn more at VisitFindlay.com/Juneteenth.