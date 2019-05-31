“Survivorman” Star Shares Tips For Emergency Preparedness

05/31/19 – 7:17 P.M.

Les Stroud, star of the show “Survivorman”, joined us on WFIN to talk about being prepared for emergencies. He stressed that it is important to make sure you have an emergency kit.

Stroud added that one thing you can do is to make sure your house is ready to take on any bad weather.

He said you can also look into getting a home generator. He explained that this can help you but also give your neighborhood hope in a bad situation by providing a warm, safe place with power.