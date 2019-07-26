Mosquito Treatment To Start In Findlay This Sunday

07/26/19 – 5:36 P.M.

The City of Findlay contracted with Hancock Public Health to spray for mosquitos throughout the city. The spraying is due to start Sunday evening in the west park area. It will continue for several weeks until the whole city is covered.

Hancock Public Health says that the best way to prevent mosquito bites is to prevent mosquitos. You’re urged to check your property for standing water and to get rid of it. If you can’t get rid of the standing water, you can pick up free mosquito dunks that will treat the water and kill any larvae at Hancock Public Health.