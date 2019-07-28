Sunny Farms Ordered To Pay More Than $3 Million In Penalties

(WFIN) – Sunny Farms Landfill has to pay more than $3 million in penalties.

The Ohio EPA and Ohio Attorney General David Yost made the announcement, saying the landfill in Fostoriawill pay $1.71 million in civil penalties to resolve past violations in water pollution, solid waste, and air pollution control laws.

Of these fines, $1.1 million is going to the Ohio EPA and $600,000 is going to a trust fund called “The Fostoria, Ohio Community Trust”.

Another $2.01 million will be charged to the landfill for underreported and mischaracterized fees in regards to waste entering landfill facilities.