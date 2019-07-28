Hancock County’s 2-1-1 Service Is Being Eliminated

(WFIN) – Hancock County’s 2-1-1 information and referral service is being discontinued.

The CEO of United Way of Hancock County, Angela DeBoskey says they’ve done a thorough review of the 2-1-1 system and its continuing viability over the past several weeks.

“After speaking to community partners, the mayor and county commissioners, we feel it best to forego renewing the contract.

She says the service will end on Wednesday.

In 2008 the United Way of Hancock County began a 24/7 live call service that provided information and referred people to local nonprofits.

She says technological advances over the past 10 years have made access to information about community resources more readily available and the use of 2-1-1 has declined.

Once the change takes effect, the United Way recommends two options for people seeking help: contact the United Way at 419-423-1432 for assistance in connecting with an organization equipped to meet a need, or call an organization directly.

The United Way will provide information later in the year in regards to scheduling free tax assistance clinics.