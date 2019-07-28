Mayor Declares “Play Ball Day”, Plays Wiffle Ball With Kids

(WFIN) – Friday was declared Play Ball Day in the City of Findlay by Mayor Christina Muryn, who cited the importance of baseball and softball in the community.

“We’re just trying to get kids to find a love for softball, baseball, and in this case wiffleball, and to get out and stay active.”

The mayor then played a game of wiffleball with the kids at Miracle Park, and the kids had a lot of fun.

She says Findlay has a lot of great places for kids to enjoy baseball and softball.

“We’re trying to promote healthy lifestyles and we’re very fortunate to have the Marathon Diamonds and the Blanchard Valley Hospital Miracle Field, so there are a lot of great amenities.”

The Play Ball event also included crafts and a movie.

” width=”500″ height=”400″ onlyvideo=”1″]