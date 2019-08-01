Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Hancock County

[WFIN] – Hancock Public Health has announced that the first mosquitoes collected in Hancock County tested positive for West Nile virus. The Ohio Department of Health reported the positive tests came from mosquito pools collected in Swale Park.

Hancock Public Health shared mosquito protection information with the Parks and Recreation department. They will also step up efforts to control adult mosquitoes in targeted locations.

Hancock Public Health urges you to protect yourself from mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activity at dusk and dawn. You can also use insect repellent containing DEET and wear loose, light-colored clothing when outside.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, nausea, body aches, vomiting, swollen lymph glands and a rash on your chest, stomach, or back. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should see your healthcare provider.