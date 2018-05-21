Motorcyclist Involved In Weekend Crash West Of Findlay

5/21/18 – 7:12 A.M.

A collision between a car and motorcycle injured two people west of Findlay over the weekend. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on County Road 140 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

88-year-old Alice Rose of Findlay was driving south when she tried to turn left into a driveway at 8351 County Road 140. She hit a motorcycle driven by 30-year-old Brandon Kirvan of Arlington. Hanco Ambulance took Kirvan and Rose to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Deputies cited for Rose for failure to yield.