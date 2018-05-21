Former FHS Assistant Principal Loses Teaching Licenses

5/21/18 – 7:24 A.M.

Former Findlay High School Assistant Principal Patrick Hickey no longer has a teaching license. The State Department of Education revoked Hickey’s educator certificates last week. The move comes after Hickey pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge in Michigan.

Earlier this month Hickey admitted to inappropriately touching a student in 1987 while he was a teacher at Addison High School in Michigan.

MORE: The Courier