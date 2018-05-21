Liberty Benton High School Earns Purple Star Designation

5/21/18 – 7:39 A.M.

The Ohio Department of Education has designated Liberty-Benton High School as a Purple Star designated school. The award means the school shows a major commitment to students and families connected to the military. The school is the first in Hancock County to earn the honor.

Principal Brenda Frankart says while the school isn’t near a military base, they work hard to make sure new students feel included. She adds that’s largely due to new students frequently moving in as their parents take jobs at Marathon or other area companies. Frankart says current students tend to accept news students quickly because they’ve been in the same situation themselves.

Chad Marzec is a high school science teacher at LB who served in the Army. He handles letting teachers know when they have “military-connected students.” He also explains any special considerations the new student might need.

