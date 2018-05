5/21/18 – 8:17 A.M.

A Fostoria company continues to expand its footprint. The Review-Times reports the Mennel Milling Company has reached an agreement to buy Logan, Ohio-based Keynes Brothers Incorporated. The deal includes a flour mill and four county grain elevators. It also includes much of Keynes’ transportation division.

The company expects to complete the deal Tuesday.

