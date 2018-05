5/21/18 – 8:24 A.M.

Fire damaged a home in McCutchenville Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at 8845 State Route 53 around 8 a.m. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders treated one person at the scene and took another to Wyandot Memorial Hospital. Two other people went to Mercy Tiffin Hospital for treatment.

The blaze closed State Route 53 for several hours. No other details are available yet.