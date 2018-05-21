Local Gas Prices Down From Last Week’s Highest Averages, Still More Expensive Than A Week Ago

5/21/18 – 8:36 A.M.

Local gas prices have backed down from last week’s highest prices, but are still above where they were a week ago. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.88. That’s a 16 cent increase from last Monday, but down nine cents from last week’s highest average.

Prices in Findlay are slightly above the state average, which sits at $2.86 per gallon. That’s a six-cent increase over the last seven days.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.79 per gallon, even with last Monday’s prices.