Public Hearings Set For Wind Turbine Discussion

5/21/18 – 10:00 A.M.

There will be more discussion about a proposed wind turbine on Findlays north side in the coming weeks. Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson says there are two issues

Assistant prosecutor Cindy Land says a public hearing is set for 7 p.m. tonight at the Marion Township house. A second hearing is set for May 31 at 7 p.m. in the township house.

One Energy has proposed the turbine in the area of the Autoliv-Nissin brake factory under construction at the southwest corner of Bigelow Avenue and Bright Road.