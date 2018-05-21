BVHS Adds Detox Program, CEO Talks About Future Growth

5/21/18 – 1:58 P.M.

Blanchard Valley Health System has started a new detox program. BVHS President Scott Malaney says the goal is to help people kick addictions to prescription drugs

Audio:Scott Malaney

The program started on May 1. Malaney says its too early to look at results, but he believes it addresses a community need.

Growth of the health system was also a topic of conversation during today’s Rotary Club meeting. Malaney says Bowling Green recently asked Hanco Ambulance to provide service to the city

Audio:Scott Malaney

Malaney says they are also working to see where collaboration with the hospital in Fostoria makes sense. BVHS is also set to open a new medical facility in Carey next summer.

Malaney also talked about potential developments near the intersection of I-75 and County Road 99. He says nothing is set in stone yet, but that it would surprise him if development in that area didnt move forward.