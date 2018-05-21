Severe Weather Possible For Northwest Ohio This Evening

05/21/18 – 3:10 P.M.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll into our area this evening. Meteorologist Chris Vickers said that there is a chance for hail and gusty winds. The National Weather Service reports that there is a high risk for areas south of Bowling Green to see some thunderstorms.

High winds and hail are possible in the forecast. There is also a chance of rotation in the storms. We will keep an eye on the situation and provide updates when they become available.