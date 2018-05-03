Mount Cory Man Killed In Wednesday Crash

5/3/18 – 5:09 A.M.

A collision between a semi and a pickup truck killed a Mount Cory man Wednesday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on State Route 12 near Township Road 51 around 2 p.m.

65-year-old Darrell Howell of Mount Cory was driving his pickup east on Route 12 when he hit a westbound semi driven by 52-year-old Gregory Lyons of Toledo. Deputies pronounced Howell dead at the scene of the collision. Hanco EMS took Lyons to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.