Hancock Parks District Offering River Float Tours

5/3/18 – 5:20 A.M.

The Hancock Park District is offering a series of self-guided trips down the Blanchard River this month. You can take a self-guided tour of the waterway on May 5, 12, and 19. The trips will follow the river from Liberty Landing to Blanchard Landing. A shuttle will meet people at Blanchard Landing at 9 a.m. each morning.

You can register at the Hancock Park District Office or online at HancockParks.com. The cost is $20 per person per trip an is available for people 16-years-old and older.