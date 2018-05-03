May Day Festivities Set For Bluffton University This Weekend

5/3/18 – 5:39 A.M.

Bluffton University has a full slate of events planned for graduation weekend. Things kick off Friday with a juried student art exhibition in Sauder Visual Arts Center. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The classes of 1968 and 1978 also have receptions planned Friday afternoon.

Performances of the May Day Musical, “[title of show]” take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Yoder Recital Hall.

Graduation day is Sunday with ceremonies starting at 10:30 a.m. in Founders Hall.

A four-mile race, Maypole dance, and retirement reception for President James Harder are also planned for the weekend.