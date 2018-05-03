Historical Markers Will Mark Areas In Upper Sandusky Where Parts Of “Shawshank Redemption” Were Filmed

5/3/18 – 6:47 A.M.

Two spots in Upper Sandusky that served as filming locations for “The Shawshank Redemption” are getting Ohio historical markers. The Mansfield News Journal reports the Ohio History Connection will place bronze historic markers at the Wyandot County Courthouse and Stephan Lumber Company on May 23.

The film was mostly shot at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield in 1993. Other areas around central Ohio served as filming locations as well. Filmmakers used the Wyandot County Courthouse for the scene where a judge sentences Andy Dufresne to prison for killing his wife and her lover.

