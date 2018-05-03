Police Looking For Missing Bowling Green Man

Police in Bowling Green are looking for a man last seen in the city around two years ago. Media partner WTOL-11 reports witnesses last saw 37-year-old Joseph Stormbringer in the city around May 13 of 2016. Officers say he hung around Bowling Green and the surrounding area. He is also an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.

Stormbringer is white, around 6 feet tall, and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If you have information on where he might be, you should call (419)354-9008.

