Public Hearing On River Benching Water Quality Impact Likely To Happen In June

5/3/18 – 10:24 A.M.

Before the Blanchard River benching project in Findlay can move forward, Stantec Engineering and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District must first document any potential impacts to the rivers water quality. That includes scheduling a public hearing on the subject.

It appears that hearing will take place on June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Findlay-Hancock Public Library. Thats according to a public noticed scheduled to appear in the Saturday edition of the Courier.

Starting Saturday, you can also get copies of the project application from the Ohio EPA office in Columbus. For more information, you can call (614)644-2001 after Saturday.