NAIC President Discusses Distracted Driving On WFIN

4/16/18 – 8:54 P.M.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and WFIN spoke to the experts. National Association of Insurance Commissioners president Julie Mix McPeak said that distracted driving-related fatalities happen more often than you might think.

Julie Mix McPeak

McPeak added that distracted driving is anything that takes your eyes off the road.

Julie Mix McPeak

She said that it is important to make sure you’re prepared to go before you turn on your car. You should also remember that whatever you think you need to do can wait until you’re stopped.