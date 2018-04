04/16/18 – 4:03 P.M.

Four runners from the area braved the cold and finished the Boston Marathon. Findlay residents Jackie Gast and Christopher Roberts both finished the race. Gast came in at a little over 3 hours and 18 minutes. Roberts came in at 3 hours and 38 minutes.

Bowling Green residents Amy Craft Ahrens and Chris Dilbone also ran the marathon. Dilbone finished at 3 hours and 8 minutes. Ahrens ran a total time of 4 hours and 9 minutes.