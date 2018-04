04/16/18 – 4:01 P.M.

The 8th annual Backyard Mission Trip in Findlay will be Saturday, April 28th. This is a mission project of the Findlay Ministerial Association. If you have any light household repair or spring cleanup projects, you can apply. You can call 419-379-4903 for more information or find out where to get an application.

You can volunteer to help at findlayma.org.