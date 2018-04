4/16/18 – 11:57 A.M.

A fire in an RV has closed westbound U.S. 30. The incident happened just to the west of the U.S. 68 interchange near Williamstown. You can avoid the backup by exiting at U.S. 68, driving north to County Road 304 and driving west to County Road 9 before heading back to U.S. 30.

We’ll have more details as they become available.