New Executive Director Named For All Hazards Training Center

09/10/18 – 3:31 P.M.

The University of Findlay’s All Hazards Training Center has a new executive director. Jeff McGuire is taking over the role after serving as the center’s operations director for 19 years. He is replacing Randy Van Dyne, who retired in August.

McGuire said that he is looking forward to enhancing the center’s reputation worldwide. The All Hazards Training Center specializes in corporate-wide custom safety and security training.