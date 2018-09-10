Rotary Speaker: Birding Big Business In Northwest Ohio

9/10/18 – 1:42 P.M.

Bird watching is big business in northwest Ohio. Kimberly Kaufman of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory told the Findlay Rotary Club Monday that the annual spring migration has created a whole new tourist season along Lake Erie

Audio:Kimberly Kaufman

Kaufman says that in 2013, more than 67,000 birders spent more than $37 million in the region. She adds that this past spring saw more than 90,000 people visit the region for the spring migration…

Audio:Kimberly Kaufman

Kaufman says a lot of those tourist dollars turn into money for conservation efforts along the Lake Erie shoreline.