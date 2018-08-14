Newly Formed Committee Will Look At Traffic Around Carey School

8/14/18 – 7:42 A.M.

The Carey village council and the Carey school board are forming a joint committee to talk about traffic flow around the school. Superintendent Mike Wank says he hopes to find a way to allow three points of entry to the school property.

The village has made the road through Memorial Park one-way toward the school during school hours. They’ve also blocked one entrance and exit from the school parking lot. Some school board members say the barricade isn’t needed.

Mayor Jenn Rathburn said the one-way street and the barricade are necessary to keep down maintenance costs for the road in the park. She added that the school board turned down a proposal to build a road on school property out to Vance Street.

Village council plans to talk more about the issue during their next meeting.

MORE: The Courier