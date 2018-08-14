Conversation Continues For McComb – Pleasant Township Separation

08/14/18 – 1:51 P.M.

The conversation over whether to separate McComb and Pleasant Township continued Tuesday. McComb mayor Chuck Latta said that there is no real benefit from their taxes going to the township.

Chuck Latta

Latta added that the separation would give the residents of McComb a tax break.

The Hancock County Commissioners want to take a look at how the separation will affect millage and population.

Tim Bechtol

Bechtol said that the commissioners want to have more understanding of how the separation would affect both parties. He said that this could also cause some issues with state funding.