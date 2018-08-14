August Marks School Bus Safety Month As Kids Head back To Class

08/14/18 – 2:08 P.M.

School is starting back up soon for most districts which means you can expect to see school buses on the roads. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind you to follow the law to help keep children safe. You are required to stop if at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus that has flashing lights and an extended arm displayed. You cannot start driving again until the bus begins moving.

There were almost 4,200 drivers ticketed for failing to stop for a school bus between 2015 and 2017. You’re urged to allow extra time for school bus stops during your commute.