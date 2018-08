08/14/18 – 2:17 P.M.

Securitas Security Services USA is having a job fair tomorrow at Ohio Means Jobs. The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cover open positions in Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, and Columbus Grove. It will be located at Ohio Means Jobs Hancock County on County Road 140.

You can learn more online at omjhancock.com