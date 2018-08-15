Findlay Man Facing Workers’ Compensation Fraud Charges

8/15/18 – 4:53 A.M.

A Findlay man is facing three counts of workers’ compensation fraud. The Hancock County grand jury indicted 60-year-old Rodney Ashcraft Tuesday. He faces two fourth-degree counts that allege fraud between $7,500 and $150,000. Ashcraft also faces one fifth-degree count that alleges fraud of between $1,000 and $7,500.

Investigators say the alleged fraud took place between July 1 of 2015 and June 30 of this year.

