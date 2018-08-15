Rental Fees Going Up For Two Hancock County Park Facilities

8/15/18 – 5:07 A.M.

You’ll pay more to rent facilities in a couple of Hancock County parks starting today. On Tuesday, the Hancock Park District board approved raising rental fees and deposits for the Brugeman Lodge at the Riverbend Recreation Area, and for the Activity Barn at Litzenberg Memorial Woods. Park District director Gary Pruitt listed higher operating and maintenance costs as one reason for the increases. He also said higher fees would discourage “noncompliance and damage.”

The board approved a fee increase of $75 for Brugeman Lodge for weekday use. The price went from $250 to $325, for rental Monday through Thursday. The deposit is now $250. Weekend and holiday use increased by $150, from $500 to $650.

The Activity Barn weekday rental fee is now $50 more, going from $150 to $200. The new weekend and holiday rate will be $400. The refundable deposit will increase $200, from $50 to $250.

MORE: The Courier