5/29/18 – 5:29 A.M.

Memorial Day weekend felt more like the dog days of summer, but we didn’t see any records fall in Findlay. The city’s Water Pollution Control Center says the high on Monday was 93. The record high for May 28 is 99 degrees. That happened back in 1911.

Sunday saw a high of 90, falling short of the May 27 record of 98 degrees. That record was also set in 1911.