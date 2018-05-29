Weekend Fire Reported At Tawa Mulch

5/29/18 – 5:35 A.M.

Liberty Township firefighters battled a large mulch fire over the weekend. The fire department responded to a blaze at Tawa Mulch on County Road 140 just after 4 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters from the Blanchard and Allen Township fire departments provided help.

Officials on the scene of the fire said several mulch piles burned in the blaze. Firefighters were putting out hot spots throughout the evening.

No injuries were reported. The flames also destroyed a trailer at the business.