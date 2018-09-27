No Indictment In Findlay Stabbing Case

9/27/18 – 5:15 A.M.

The suspect in the stabbing death of a Findlay man will not face charges. A Hancock County grand jury has declined to indict the man in connection with the death of 19-year-old Tyler Wilson. Authorities have not publicly released the name of the man.

Wilson was one of four people involved in an incident at 725 College Street on July 25. Police found him with a stab wound to his chest. They took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police Captain Robert Ring says there are questions about the events that led to the stabbing. Ring says while it is clear who stabbed Wilson, witnesses gave several different versions about what happened beforehand.

County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says he asked the grand jury to consider a murder charge. He will now pass the case on to Findlay Law Director Don Rasmussen, who could possibly file a negligent homicide charge. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor.

MORE: The Courier