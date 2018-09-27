MPLX Buys Terminal On Mississippi River

9/27/18 – 5:23 A.M.

Findlay-based MPLX is expanding its operations. The company announced Wednesday that it bought an eastern U.S. Gulf Coast export terminal from Pin Oak Holdings for around $450 million. The facility has a 4 million barrel capacity and a 120,000 barrel-per-day dock.

A release says MPLX could expand the terminal’s capacity to 10 million barrels. The company says the facility is “positioned as an aggregation point for liquids growth in the region for both ocean-going vessels and inland barges.”