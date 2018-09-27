Putnam County Officials Happy With PassPort Program

9/27/18 – 5:33 A.M.

A system designed to keep people clean in Putnam County is showing promise. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Sheriff Brian Siefker and Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh are happy with the way the PassPoint system is working. PassPoint uses an eye scan and a breathalyzer to see if someone is using drugs or alcohol.

Putnam County uses the system to test people out of jail on bond. They typically have to come in for a test twice per week.

Siefker says many people failed the tests at first, but they are starting to see that turn around.

