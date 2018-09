9/27/18 – 6:41 A.M.

Three Findlay men are facing robbery charges. Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says 19-year-olds Mitchell Nagy and Joshua Adams, as well as 23-year-old Jared Muzy, attacked a man in his home on June 23. The group allegedly stole several things from the man’s home during the incident.

Police Captain Robert Ring says the four men all know each other.

MORE: The Courier