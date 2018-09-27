Hancock County Juvenile Court Taking Applications For Van Buren School Board Seat

9/27/18 – 6:48 A.M.

If you live in the Van Buren school district and have an interest in joining the school board, you need to act soon. The Hancock County Juvenile Court is taking resumes and letters of recommendation for an open spot on the board. They’ll take applications until October 15.

Probate Court Judge Kristen Johnson will choose a new board member. The issue wound up in her hands after the school board was unable to pick a replacement for Dolores Cramer. Cramer resigned after moving out of the district.

Scott Grant and Karen Flanagan had applied for the vacancy, but the board couldn’t pick between them.

